Tragic Turn: Housing Complex Murder in Navi Mumbai

A watchman at a housing complex in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, was murdered in a shocking incident, leading to the arrest of two residents, according to police sources.

The crime unfolded at Vaikunth Pride Society during the night between Saturday and Sunday. Details of the inquiry indicated that Rishikesh Raje, a real estate agent, was involved in a conflict with the victim, which escalated into violence.

Law enforcement apprehended the main suspect Raje in Panvel on Sunday morning. His flatmate, Suraj Ratanlal Jaiswal, was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)