Tragic Turn: Housing Complex Murder in Navi Mumbai

Two residents of a housing complex in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, have been arrested for the murder of a watchman from Nepal. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Vaikunth Pride Society. Investigations led to the arrest of prime suspect Rishikesh Raje and his flatmate Suraj Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A watchman at a housing complex in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, was murdered in a shocking incident, leading to the arrest of two residents, according to police sources.

The crime unfolded at Vaikunth Pride Society during the night between Saturday and Sunday. Details of the inquiry indicated that Rishikesh Raje, a real estate agent, was involved in a conflict with the victim, which escalated into violence.

Law enforcement apprehended the main suspect Raje in Panvel on Sunday morning. His flatmate, Suraj Ratanlal Jaiswal, was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

