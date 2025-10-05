Left Menu

Brutal Vigilante Justice in Telangana: Man Set Ablaze in Theft Accusation

A 22-year-old man in Telangana was severely burned by villagers who accused him of trying to steal a two-wheeler. The incident took place in Vadiyaram village, and the victim is critically injured. Police have arrested three villagers on attempted murder charges with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of vigilante justice, a 22-year-old man in Medak district's Vadiyaram village, Telangana, was set ablaze by villagers who accused him of attempting to steal a two-wheeler.

The event transpired between October 3 and 4, with the victim currently battling for his life at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad. He sustained 70 percent burns during the ordeal.

Police have apprehended three villagers, charging them with attempted murder, and continue to investigate the involvement of others as further action looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

