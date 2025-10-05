Left Menu

Tragedy in Chatra: Girl's Death Sparks Protests

A 12-year-old girl named Jaaneman was electrocuted to death in Chatra, Jharkhand. The incident prompted locals to protest, demanding compensation and infrastructure improvements. Authorities promised Rs 5 lakh from a private company and Rs 50,000 immediately, alongside land for the family’s housing.

  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chatra district, Jharkhand, where Jaaneman, a 12-year-old girl, lost her life due to electrocution. The mishap occurred while she was collecting garbage on a thatched roof and accidentally touched a live wire.

The incident provoked significant unrest among locals, leading to a road blockade as they rallied for compensation and an upgrade of local electrical infrastructure. Authorities responded promptly; a compensation of Rs 50,000 was arranged urgently, and further assurances of Rs 5 lakh were made from the associated private company.

In addition, the district administration pledged to grant land for building a new home for Jaaneman's bereaved family, aiming to help them rebuild after the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

