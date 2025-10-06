Left Menu

A Historic Defence Pact: Strengthening Ties Between Australia and Papua New Guinea

Australia and Papua New Guinea have signed the Pukpuk defence treaty, a historic agreement aimed at bolstering security cooperation and countering Chinese influence in the Pacific. This pact allows for mutual defence support and enables Papua New Guineans to serve in the Australian Defence Force.

  • Country:
  • Australia

In a landmark move, Australia has signed a new defence agreement with Papua New Guinea, marking the first such treaty in over seven decades. The Pukpuk defence treaty, named after the Tok Pisin word for 'crocodile,' aims to fortify security ties between the nations amid concerns over China's expanding influence.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese heralded the agreement as historic, emphasizing its role in enhancing regional security. The treaty permits up to 10,000 Papua New Guinean citizens to join the Australian Defence Force under a dual arrangement, signifying deepened cooperation between the two countries.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, stressed the treaty's roots in geography and history, not geopolitics, while maintaining existing international relations. The agreement underscores a commitment to mutual defence and shared regional stability.

