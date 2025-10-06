Supreme Court Refuses Project Veritas Bid on Oregon Recording Law

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an appeal from Project Veritas aiming to dismantle an Oregon law prohibiting unannounced recordings. The decision retains a lower court's ruling that the law doesn't violate free speech rights.

Proponents of the law argue it ensures citizens are aware of recordings, with exceptions for public meetings and interactions with police. Critics, including Project Veritas, argue it restricts journalists covering protests and investigations.

Despite Project Veritas' allegations that the law stymies undercover operations, Oregon's Attorney General insists the statute protects personal privacy, with the 9th Circuit Court affirming the law's constitutionality to safeguard against unauthorized recordings.

