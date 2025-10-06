Landmark ICC Conviction: Justice Served for Darfur Atrocities

The International Criminal Court (ICC) made history on Monday by convicting a leader of the Janjaweed militia for his role in orchestrating atrocities in Darfur more than two decades ago. This groundbreaking conviction is the first of its kind related to the Darfur conflict.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, was found guilty on 27 counts, including mass murder and rape. Despite his claims of innocence, the court ruled that he played a pivotal role in carrying out the government's plan to quell rebellion through violence. His sentencing is pending, with a possible maximum life sentence.

The verdict arrives amid ongoing violence in Sudan and serves as a crucial step toward justice for victims. Human Rights Watch's Liz Evenson emphasized that the conviction should encourage global action to address new and past atrocities in Sudan. The verdict underscores the ICC's role in seeking accountability for grave crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)