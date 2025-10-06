Supreme Court Declines Ghislaine Maxwell's Appeal in Epstein Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of Ghislaine Maxwell, seeking to overturn her conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minors. Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence, argued that her prosecution was shielded by Epstein's 2007 plea agreement in Florida.

Maxwell's legal team expressed deep disappointment with the court's decision, yet remained determined to pursue legal avenues to rectify what they consider serious legal missteps. The Justice Department has yet to comment on the case, which has put strain on the Trump administration amid calls for transparency regarding Epstein's connections.

The controversy surrounding Epstein extends beyond his death, leaving a trail of conspiracy theories fueled by his associations with influential figures. As scrutiny of past interactions heightens, the fallout continues, marking a turbulent chapter in the intersection of law and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)