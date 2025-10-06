AIIA Hosts CME on Panchakarma and Ayurveda Principles to Advance Clinical Learning

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, inaugurated a week-long Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Panchakarma and Basic Principles of Ayurveda” on October 6, 2025. The academic event, jointly organised by the Departments of Panchakarma and Samhita Siddhanta of AIIA, is sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush and coordinated by the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), New Delhi. The CME will continue until October 11, 2025, offering a unique blend of classical learning and modern application to Ayurveda professionals across India.

The programme aims to strengthen the conceptual foundation and clinical expertise of Ayurveda practitioners, postgraduate scholars, and academicians, emphasizing a deeper understanding of Panchakarma therapy—one of Ayurveda’s most revered and scientifically validated modalities for holistic healing and detoxification.

Empowering Ayurveda Professionals through Continuing Education

The CME was inaugurated in the august presence of Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In her keynote address, Dr. Siroha underscored the vital role of continuing professional education in advancing the credibility and efficacy of Ayurvedic practice in the modern healthcare ecosystem.

“Ayurveda is a living science that continuously evolves through learning, reflection, and practice. In today’s dynamic healthcare environment, it is imperative for practitioners to combine classical Ayurvedic wisdom with evidence-based research to deliver holistic, safe, and effective care,” Dr. Siroha said.

She praised AIIA’s initiatives in fostering academic excellence and professional capacity building, commending the Ministry of Ayush’s ongoing commitment to making Ayurveda globally relevant and scientifically robust.

Academic Excellence and Distinguished Faculty

The CME sessions feature lectures and practical workshops by eminent Ayurveda scholars and clinicians, including:

Dr. Mahesh Vyas , Dean (Academics), AIIA

Dr. M.M. Rao , Medical Superintendent, AIIA

Prof. S.H. Acharya, Department of Samhita Siddhanta, AIIA

Their presentations explore both theoretical frameworks and clinical methodologies underpinning Ayurveda’s approach to health, disease, and rejuvenation. The programme particularly focuses on Panchakarma, Ayurveda’s fivefold detoxification and purification therapy, which includes Vamana (therapeutic emesis), Virechana (purgation), Basti (medicated enema), Nasya (nasal therapy), and Raktamokshana (bloodletting).

“Panchakarma is not merely a cleansing process—it’s a scientific discipline of bio-purification that restores the balance of Doshas, enhances immunity, and promotes mental and physical well-being,” said Prof. Acharya, during his session on classical Ayurvedic concepts.

Bridging Classical Knowledge and Modern Practice

The CME has been designed as an interactive, experience-driven academic programme, blending traditional classroom learning with practical demonstrations and live case discussions. Participants are being exposed to Ayurvedic diagnostics (Nidana), Dosha-based treatment planning, and Panchakarma protocols, guided by classical Ayurvedic treatises such as Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Ashtanga Hridaya.

Sessions include:

Clinical demonstrations of Panchakarma therapies at AIIA’s specialized units.

Workshops on Dosha-Prakriti assessment and patient management.

Discussions on integrative research models combining Ayurveda and biomedical sciences.

The CME also highlights the importance of evidence-based validation of Ayurvedic interventions, a growing focus under the Ministry of Ayush’s research agenda.

“Integrating ancient principles with modern clinical research methodologies will empower Ayurveda to offer global solutions for lifestyle disorders, metabolic syndromes, and chronic diseases,” said Dr. M.M. Rao, emphasizing the relevance of Panchakarma in preventive and promotive healthcare.

Advancing the Vision of Academic Excellence in Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)—the apex postgraduate and research institute under the Ministry of Ayush—has been at the forefront of promoting academic rigor, clinical innovation, and global collaboration in Ayurveda education. Through such CME initiatives, AIIA seeks to nurture a new generation of Ayurveda practitioners proficient in classical theory, clinical excellence, and modern research perspectives.

The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), which coordinated the event, has long been a pioneer in Ayurveda mentorship and continuing education. Its CME programmes are instrumental in creating a bridge between traditional Gurukula-style learning and modern medical pedagogy, ensuring the preservation and evolution of authentic Ayurvedic knowledge.

“Through CMEs like this, we are cultivating a cadre of Ayurveda practitioners who are globally competent yet deeply rooted in India’s traditional wisdom systems,” said Dr. Mahesh Vyas, Dean (Academics), AIIA.

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange and Collaboration

The CME has attracted Ayurveda professionals, researchers, and scholars from across India, representing various government and private institutions. Participants have appreciated AIIA’s state-of-the-art facilities, live Panchakarma units, and integrative teaching modules, which allow for both observation and hands-on practice.

Interactive sessions encourage dialogue on clinical challenges, emerging diseases, and Ayurvedic responses to modern health crises, creating an environment of mutual learning and innovation.

The concluding day will feature panel discussions, feedback sessions, and the distribution of certificates, recognizing participants’ contributions and commitment to professional excellence.

Ayurveda in the Modern Health Paradigm

The CME reflects a broader commitment by the Ministry of Ayush to mainstream Ayurveda within India’s healthcare framework. As the world turns increasingly toward natural and holistic healing, initiatives like these reaffirm India’s leadership in traditional medicine and wellness sciences.

The Ministry continues to promote Ayurveda’s integration into public health, preventive medicine, and international research collaborations, under the vision of “Ayurveda for Global Well-being.”

“Continuous education, combined with research and innovation, is the foundation of a thriving Ayurvedic ecosystem,” said Dr. Vandana Siroha, concluding her inaugural address. “The aim is to empower every Ayurveda professional to become a torchbearer of India’s timeless wisdom and its modern scientific evolution.”

As the CME progresses, it promises to enrich participants with conceptual depth, clinical skill, and renewed motivation to serve patients through holistic, evidence-based Ayurveda. The event underscores India’s growing stature as a global center for traditional medicine education and innovation, aligned with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through knowledge, health, and sustainability.