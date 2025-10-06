Greta Thunberg Deported: Flotilla Activists Allege Mistreatment in Israel

Greta Thunberg and 170 activists from an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza were deported by Israel on Monday, sending them to Greece and Slovakia. Israel's foreign ministry insisted that all legal rights of the participants were respected.

The flotilla, dismissed by Israel as a publicity act, involved citizens from various countries, including Spain, Switzerland, and Sweden, who have alleged mistreatment during detention. Activists have claimed they faced sleep deprivation, physical abuse, and limited access to water and food, accusations Israel's foreign ministry has vehemently denied.

Notably, Spanish journalist Nestor Prieto reported being compelled to sign documents in Hebrew without translation. Despite the deportations, the issue highlights ongoing tensions and disputes regarding humanitarian efforts directed at Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)