India Welcomes VLGC ‘Shivalik,’ Marking Major Leap in Maritime and Energy Strength

In a moment of national pride and maritime advancement, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, officially received India’s third Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) “Shivalik” under the Indian flag at the Visakhapatnam Port on Sunday. The induction marks a historic milestone in India’s maritime resurgence and energy security, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The 82,000 CBM-capacity VLGC Shivalik, named after the majestic Himalayan range, was formally inducted into the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) fleet on September 10, 2025, joining sister ships Sahyadri and Anandamayi. The event not only represents a technological triumph but also reaffirms India’s growing self-reliance (Aatmanirbharata) in the global shipping and energy logistics domain.

Symbol of India’s Maritime Renaissance

Welcoming the vessel, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal described the induction as a “statement of confidence in India’s maritime resurgence.”

“The arrival of Shivalik under the Indian flag is not just a fleet expansion—it is a statement of confidence in India’s maritime resurgence and a testament to our capability, resilience, and Aatmanirbharta,” the Minister said. “It embodies our Prime Minister’s vision of a strong, self-reliant, and globally competitive shipping sector that will steer India toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The event was attended by Visakhapatnam MP Shri Mathukumili Sribharat, MLA (Visakhapatnam South) Shri Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, VPA Chairman Dr. Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, and SCI Chairman & Managing Director Capt. B.K. Tyagi. Senior officials from SCI, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), and representatives from oil and gas PSUs were also present.

The dignitaries undertook a guided tour of the ship’s Navigational Bridge and Cargo Control Room, led by Master of Shivalik, Capt. Bhaskar Tandon, and Chief Officer Vivek Tyagi, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s merchant fleet and promoting Indian-flagged shipping.

Shivalik: Engineering Excellence Meets National Purpose

Built at a leading South Korean shipyard, Shivalik spans 225 meters in length and represents cutting-edge maritime engineering with segregated tanks, advanced temperature control systems, and compliance with IMO’s global safety and environmental standards.

The ship successfully completed its maiden voyage by loading over 46,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)—a mix of propane and butane—from Ruwais, UAE, and arriving in Visakhapatnam for discharge operations for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

According to the Ministry, the vessel’s arrival has strategic significance, bolstering India’s energy connectivity with the Arabian Gulf, ensuring secure, efficient, and cost-effective LPG transportation, and reducing reliance on foreign shipping carriers.

Empowering Indian Seafarers and Expanding Indian Flag Tonnage

Addressing the 29-member Indian crew led by Capt. Bhaskar Tandon, Shri Sonowal lauded India’s maritime professionals as “ambassadors of India’s maritime might.”

“The Shivalik stands as a beacon of our determination to expand Indian-flag tonnage and reduce dependence on foreign carriers for energy cargo. Our seafarers represent the strength and discipline that define India’s maritime tradition,” he said.

He also reaffirmed India’s ambition to emerge among the world’s top five maritime nations by 2047, driven by rapid modernization, innovation, and strategic investments.

“We are living through the golden era of India’s maritime transformation. From port modernization to policy reforms, our maritime ecosystem is being redefined to power a self-reliant and globally competitive Bharat,” the Minister added.

Strategic Collaborations: SCI’s Fleet Expansion and Partnerships

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), a Navratna PSU, plays a pivotal role in India’s maritime and energy logistics network. The addition of Shivalik expands SCI’s total fleet to 58 owned vessels, covering 5.26 million DWT, including crude carriers, product tankers, bulk carriers, container vessels, LPG carriers, and offshore support vessels.

SCI’s current collaborations with Oil and Steel PSUs, under the guidance of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), aim to enhance fleet capacity and optimize freight efficiency.

“SCI, in collaboration with Oil PSUs, is working to aggregate demand for 112 vessels through a new joint venture for long-term fleet augmentation. This move could help India save nearly $75 billion (₹6 trillion) in foreign exchange currently paid annually to foreign shipping lines,” Shri Sonowal said.

SCI is also forming partnerships with Steel PSUs to bolster India’s dry bulk shipping segment, while its upcoming Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) will strengthen India’s containerized EXIM logistics, improving global competitiveness and reducing logistics costs.

Strengthening India’s Maritime and Shipbuilding Ecosystem

The Minister also detailed transformative reforms under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aimed at positioning India as a maritime design, build, and repair powerhouse.

Key initiatives include:

A ₹69,725 crore package to modernize shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure.

Extension of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) till 2036 with a ₹24,736 crore corpus , ensuring steady support for Indian shipyards.

Creation of a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) —including a ₹20,000 crore investment fund and ₹5,000 crore interest support fund —for long-term financing and competitiveness.

Launch of the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) with a ₹19,989 crore outlay, to expand India’s domestic shipbuilding capacity to 4.5 million gross tonnage annually.

Other measures include infrastructure status for large vessels, customs duty exemptions for shipbuilding components, and an expanded tonnage tax regime covering inland vessels.

“Our vision is to make India a design–build–finance–own–repair–recycle maritime powerhouse,” Shri Sonowal said. “We are removing historic cost disadvantages, fostering innovation, and leading the green transition that will define the maritime future of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Towards Maritime Self-Reliance and Global Leadership

The arrival of Shivalik under the Indian flag signals not only India’s growing dominance in the energy logistics sector but also its strategic pursuit of maritime self-reliance. The ship’s induction will directly strengthen India’s energy supply chain, ensuring uninterrupted LPG transportation and reinforcing the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Capt. B.K. Tyagi, CMD of SCI, emphasized that the corporation is working closely with Oil PSUs to expand India’s share in the global energy freight market and enhance operational reliability.

“Shivalik embodies India’s vision of strength and sustainability. SCI is committed to expanding Indian tonnage, improving fleet efficiency, and supporting the government’s energy security goals,” Capt. Tyagi said.

Charting the Course for a Viksit Maritime Bharat

Concluding the ceremony, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal called upon maritime stakeholders to seize this era of transformation:

“The arrival of Shivalik marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s maritime journey. Together, we are building a future where Indian-built and Indian-owned ships dominate the world’s trade lanes, sailing proudly under our tricolour with confidence, courage, and conviction.”

The induction of VLGC Shivalik represents not just a fleet addition, but a defining step in India’s emergence as a global maritime power—anchored in innovation, self-reliance, and national pride.