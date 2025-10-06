Shock in Supreme Court: Shoe Attack on Chief Justice

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has described the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as a severe affront not only to the judiciary but also to the country's marginalized individuals. He condemned the incident as a failure by those characterized by arrogance.

The attack occurred during a Supreme Court session when a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, leading to an immediate suspension of his license by the Bar Council of India. Notably, Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blaming their 'arrogance' and suggesting the party's imminent decline.

Chief Justice Gavai, however, remained composed, dismissing the distraction and allowing normal court proceedings to continue. Various bar associations and political parties have condemned the attack as disgraceful. Meanwhile, the implicated lawyer has admitted dissatisfaction with a remark made about a religious idol restoration case.

(With inputs from agencies.)