Left Menu

Growing Atmosphere of Hatred: Attack on India's Chief Justice Condemned

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, highlighting it as a sign of growing hatred in the country. The unprecedented incident involving a 71-year-old lawyer marks concerns for the safety of vulnerable communities and questions respect for constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:07 IST
Growing Atmosphere of Hatred: Attack on India's Chief Justice Condemned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, describing it as a sign of the "growing atmosphere of hatred" in the nation.

If the CJI is not immune to such attacks, it raises concerns about the safety of vulnerable groups, including Dalits, said Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The comments came after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Despite the shocking security breach, CJI Gavai reportedly remained composed, instructing security personnel to "just ignore" the incident, letting the accused off with a warning. Gehlot emphasized that the attack reflects a systemic weakening of constitutional institutions by individuals with extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025