Growing Atmosphere of Hatred: Attack on India's Chief Justice Condemned

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, describing it as a sign of the "growing atmosphere of hatred" in the nation.

If the CJI is not immune to such attacks, it raises concerns about the safety of vulnerable groups, including Dalits, said Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The comments came after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Despite the shocking security breach, CJI Gavai reportedly remained composed, instructing security personnel to "just ignore" the incident, letting the accused off with a warning. Gehlot emphasized that the attack reflects a systemic weakening of constitutional institutions by individuals with extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)