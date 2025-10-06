Vinai Kumar Dwivedi Elevated to Allahabad High Court Judge
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, has approved the elevation of judicial officer Vinai Kumar Dwivedi as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. The decision was finalized in a collegium meeting that included Chief Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice B R Gavai, has greenlit the elevation of judicial officer Vinai Kumar Dwivedi to the position of judge at the Allahabad High Court.
This decision was made in a Monday meeting attended by the collegium members, including Chief Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath.
According to the resolution passed, Vinai Kumar Dwivedi will assume his role as judge following approval on October 6, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement