Vinai Kumar Dwivedi Elevated to Allahabad High Court Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice B R Gavai, has greenlit the elevation of judicial officer Vinai Kumar Dwivedi to the position of judge at the Allahabad High Court.

This decision was made in a Monday meeting attended by the collegium members, including Chief Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath.

According to the resolution passed, Vinai Kumar Dwivedi will assume his role as judge following approval on October 6, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)