Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Overturns Conviction in 2010 Murder Case, Acquittals Upheld

The Uttarakhand High Court nullified the conviction and life sentence of two individuals in a 2010 murder case, and upheld the acquittal of three others. The conviction was primarily based on an inadmissible confession, lacking corroborative forensic evidence and credible eyewitness testimony, leading to the court’s decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:51 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Overturns Conviction in 2010 Murder Case, Acquittals Upheld
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has overturned the conviction and life sentence of two individuals previously found guilty of a 2010 murder, as announced by officials on Monday. The Division Bench, comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahra, also dismissed the state government's appeal against the acquittal of three other defendants, thereby upholding their freedom.

The murder case concerned the killing of Uday Prakash Aggarwal, which took place on April 18, 2010. Originally, the trial court had convicted Umesh Sajwan and Prakash Pandey under charges of murder and the Arms Act, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Three accused, Ghananand Joshi, Suraj Verma, and Chaman Lohari, were acquitted by the trial court. The High Court found that the prosecution failed to present a watertight case.

The High Court highlighted that the conviction relied heavily on a police confession deemed inadmissible and lacking corroboration from independent forensic evidence. Additionally, the testimony of the witness Bhaskar Brajwasi was considered unreliable, as he neither reported the incident to the police nor assisted the victim. The judgment emphasized that without direct or circumstantial evidence, motive alone was insufficient for conviction, leading to the acquittal of the defendants.

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025