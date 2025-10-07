Trump's Truck Tariff: Impacts and Controversy

In a move aimed at shielding domestic businesses, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that a 25% tariff will be imposed on all medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States starting November 1. This is a significant escalation in his protectionist trade policies, following his earlier declaration that heavy truck imports would be subject to new tariffs on national security grounds.

The United States has existing agreements with Japan and the European Union, setting tariffs at 15% on light-duty vehicles, though it's unclear if the same will apply to larger vehicles. The administration has also allowed producers to deduct U.S. component values from tariffs paid on light-duty vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico, adding complexity to the trade dynamics.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the Department of Commerce to reconsider the tariffs, highlighting the friendly relations the U.S. shares with the top import sources like Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland. Mexico, the largest exporter of medium- and heavy-duty trucks to the U.S., opposed the tariffs, arguing the significant U.S. content in Mexican exports, a fact supported by trade statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)