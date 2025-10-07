Left Menu

Public Shaming After Alleged Harassment Sparks Social Media Debate

A man's head and moustache were shaved by residents in Kotwali Dehat after he allegedly harassed a girl. The event, caught on video and spread on social media, is under investigation by the police. Both the alleged harassment and the public shaming are being scrutinized by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A video showing a man being publicly humiliated by having his head and moustache shaved has gained widespread attention on social media. The incident occurred in Kotwali Dehat after the man allegedly attempted to harass a schoolgirl.

The alleged perpetrator, from a Khurja Dehat village, reportedly made advances toward a girl attending tuition classes. The residents, taking matters into their own hands, stopped him and proceeded to shave off his hair and moustache, capturing the episode on camera.

Authorities, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, are currently investigating both the allegations of harassment and the subsequent public shaming. Action is pending the outcome of the investigations, which are poised to address both legal and social ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

