Assam's Quest for Scheduled Tribe Status: A Crossroad for Six Communities

A government-formed group in Assam is preparing to submit a report addressing Scheduled Tribe status for six communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the report's findings will be discussed in the state Assembly. The communities have increased activities ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The Assam government's appointed Group of Ministers (GoM) is on the verge of finalizing a pivotal report concerning the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities within the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that this report is set to be submitted in November and subsequently debated within the state Assembly.

The six communities seeking ST status—Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes—have a history of such demands that have yet to be met by successive administrations. The outcome of the discussion in the Assembly will determine the future actions on this matter, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Political urgency has increased in recent months, with protests and demonstrations organized by some of these communities ahead of the state's forthcoming elections. The discussions have gained importance as proposals for granting ST status must balance with existing beneficiaries and may require changes to previously adopted resolutions.

