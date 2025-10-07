Italian Families Sue Social Media Giants Over Child Safety
A lawsuit filed by Italian families against Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accuses the platforms of neglecting age restrictions and employing addictive features detrimental to children's mental health. The case, to be heard in Milan in February 2026, seeks stronger age-verification systems and transparent disclosure of potential social media harms.
A coalition of Italian families has initiated legal proceedings against Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, alleging that the platforms have failed to enforce age restrictions and have utilized addictive elements that harmfully affect children's mental health.
The lawsuit urges a Milan court to mandate more stringent age-verification protocols for users under 14, adhering to Italian regulations. Furthermore, it demands that Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok eliminate potentially manipulative algorithms and offer clear information on the risks of excessive platform use.
Legal representatives from the law firm Ambrosio & Commodo, in association with the Italian Parents' Movement (MOIGE), indicate that the proceedings are slated for February 2026. According to lawyer Renato Ambrosio, the action aims to halt conduct detrimental to numerous individuals. A Meta spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to teen safety online and called for industry-wide vigilance on this issue, while TikTok had yet to respond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nigel Farage Testifies Against Afghan Migrant's 'Chilling' TikTok Threat
Farage Faces Chilling Threat in TikTok Controversy
Delhi Takes Action on Cough Syrup Advisory for Child Safety
TikTok's License Reinstatement: Balancing Data Privacy and Regulatory Control
TikTok Faces Suspension in Indonesia Over Data Compliance Issues