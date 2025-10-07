Crackdown on Eastern European Car Smuggling Ring

Italian, Spanish, and Belgian police have successfully dismantled an Eastern European criminal network accused of stealing luxury cars and smuggling them to Dubai for resale, according to Italian and EU authorities. The gang targeted vehicles at resorts in Italy and Spain, using tracking devices to facilitate later thefts.

The stolen cars, including high-end Range Rover, Lexus, and Toyota models, were transported to Belgium where their identities were altered before being shipped from Antwerp. Authorities seized four stolen vehicles and various pieces of equipment used for key cloning and disabling alarm systems, among other illegal activities.

Supported by Eurojust and Europol, investigations into the theft of over 100 high-end cars worth a total of at least 3 million euros have been ongoing since early 2024. On Tuesday, a coordinated sting led to the capture of 24 suspects primarily from Moldova, Russia, Romania, and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)