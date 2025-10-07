Left Menu

Crackdown on Eastern European Car Smuggling Ring

European police forces have dismantled a criminal network from Eastern Europe involved in stealing luxury cars and smuggling them to Dubai for resale. The operation, which involved authorities from Italy, Spain, and Belgium, led to the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of stolen vehicles and equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:08 IST
Crackdown on Eastern European Car Smuggling Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian, Spanish, and Belgian police have successfully dismantled an Eastern European criminal network accused of stealing luxury cars and smuggling them to Dubai for resale, according to Italian and EU authorities. The gang targeted vehicles at resorts in Italy and Spain, using tracking devices to facilitate later thefts.

The stolen cars, including high-end Range Rover, Lexus, and Toyota models, were transported to Belgium where their identities were altered before being shipped from Antwerp. Authorities seized four stolen vehicles and various pieces of equipment used for key cloning and disabling alarm systems, among other illegal activities.

Supported by Eurojust and Europol, investigations into the theft of over 100 high-end cars worth a total of at least 3 million euros have been ongoing since early 2024. On Tuesday, a coordinated sting led to the capture of 24 suspects primarily from Moldova, Russia, Romania, and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

 India
2
BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

 India
3
Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025