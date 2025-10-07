Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Free Speech in Conversion Therapy Ban Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge to a Colorado law banning conversion therapy aimed at minors. Christian counselor Kaley Chiles claims the law infringes on free speech rights, while the state contends it regulates professional conduct. A decision will influence the legal standing of conversion therapy bans nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:05 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Free Speech in Conversion Therapy Ban Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Tuesday in a pivotal case debating the free speech implications of Colorado's law banning conversion therapy for minors. The law, which restricts psychotherapists from attempting to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity, is being challenged on constitutional grounds by licensed Christian counselor Kaley Chiles.

Chiles argues that the 2019 statute unlawfully censors her communication with clients, violating the First Amendment. Advocating for her case to be examined under strict judicial scrutiny, Chiles contends that the law could lead states to suppress various disfavored viewpoints in counseling. The state argues it's a necessary regulation of professional conduct to protect minors.

The case shines a spotlight on the broader cultural divide concerning religious freedoms versus LGBT rights, engaging the Supreme Court's conservative majority. Similar laws exist in over two dozen states, highlighting national debates over conversion therapy. A ruling is anticipated by the end of June, shaping future legislation and the scope of free speech protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
2
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
3
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
4
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025