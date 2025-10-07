Supreme Court Weighs Free Speech in Conversion Therapy Ban Case

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Tuesday in a pivotal case debating the free speech implications of Colorado's law banning conversion therapy for minors. The law, which restricts psychotherapists from attempting to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity, is being challenged on constitutional grounds by licensed Christian counselor Kaley Chiles.

Chiles argues that the 2019 statute unlawfully censors her communication with clients, violating the First Amendment. Advocating for her case to be examined under strict judicial scrutiny, Chiles contends that the law could lead states to suppress various disfavored viewpoints in counseling. The state argues it's a necessary regulation of professional conduct to protect minors.

The case shines a spotlight on the broader cultural divide concerning religious freedoms versus LGBT rights, engaging the Supreme Court's conservative majority. Similar laws exist in over two dozen states, highlighting national debates over conversion therapy. A ruling is anticipated by the end of June, shaping future legislation and the scope of free speech protections.

