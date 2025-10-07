Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Political leaders from across the spectrum have united in condemning an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings. The incident, involving a 71-year-old lawyer, has been sharply criticized as an assault on democracy and the Constitution.

The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI but was thwarted by security personnel. A note protesting perceived insults to 'Sanatan Dharma' was found in his possession, leading to the immediate suspension of his law license by the Bar Council of India.

Leaders including Prime Minister Modi and various state ministers condemned the act, emphasizing its serious implications for the judiciary's dignity. Nationwide protests and statements reveal deep concerns over the rising acceptance of violence and hate, demanding more accountability and respect for judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)