Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Leaders across India strongly condemned an attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai, where a lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at him during court proceedings. The incident has sparked nationwide protests and discussions about democracy and judicial respect, with numerous political figures expressing outrage and demanding accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders from across the spectrum have united in condemning an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings. The incident, involving a 71-year-old lawyer, has been sharply criticized as an assault on democracy and the Constitution.

The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI but was thwarted by security personnel. A note protesting perceived insults to 'Sanatan Dharma' was found in his possession, leading to the immediate suspension of his law license by the Bar Council of India.

Leaders including Prime Minister Modi and various state ministers condemned the act, emphasizing its serious implications for the judiciary's dignity. Nationwide protests and statements reveal deep concerns over the rising acceptance of violence and hate, demanding more accountability and respect for judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

