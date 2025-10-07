Left Menu

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed, leaving four construction workers missing. Emergency services, including police and firefighters, are utilizing drones and sniffer dogs for the search. The incident, causing injuries to a few people, happened near Madrid's opera house and royal palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least four construction workers are missing after a building under renovation partly collapsed in central Madrid, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Madrid's Deputy Mayor Inma Sanz confirmed that three men and one woman were reported missing by the overseeing construction company. Sanz noted the upper floors collapsed downward, resulting in significant rubble accumulation that may take days to remove.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, are employing drones and sniffer dogs to locate the missing individuals near the Spanish capital's opera house and royal palace. While two people sustained minor injuries, another was hospitalized with a broken leg. The building, undergoing conversion into a hotel by developer Rehbilita, retained its facade despite the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

