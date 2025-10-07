Centre and States Unite to Tackle Stubble Burning: Shivraj Singh Leads Crucial Review

In a decisive step toward combating seasonal air pollution and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level inter-ministerial meeting on stubble management in New Delhi. The meeting, held at Krishi Bhavan on October 7, 2025, brought together key policymakers from the Centre and major northern states to review progress, assess challenges, and strengthen strategies to curb the menace of stubble burning during the paddy harvesting season.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, alongside the Agriculture Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi — Shri Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Shri Shyam Singh Rana, Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, and Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, respectively. Senior officials including Agriculture Secretary Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Dr. M.L. Jat, and representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment were also present.

A Coordinated Drive to Curb Air Pollution

The meeting focused on curbing air pollution caused by stubble burning, particularly in north India, which annually contributes to deteriorating air quality in Delhi and surrounding regions. Discussions centred on the efficient management of paddy residue, farmer incentives, technological interventions, and long-term crop diversification strategies.

At the outset, the Agriculture Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh briefed the Union Agriculture Minister on the status of stubble management in their states. They reported that field officers, local administration, and agricultural extension departments are actively engaged in enforcing stubble management measures and spreading awareness among farmers about alternatives to burning.

“The implementation of stubble management schemes is being carried out with full alertness and commitment,” said Haryana’s Agriculture Minister, Shri Shyam Singh Rana. He noted that financial assistance schemes have encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable residue management practices such as mulching, composting, and bio-decomposition.

Chouhan Emphasises Sustained, Ground-Level Action

Applauding the efforts of state governments, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored that while progress is visible, sustained and continuous efforts are essential to achieve lasting change. He called for greater involvement of panchayats, local representatives, and nodal officers to raise awareness at the grassroots level.

“Public awareness among farmers is the most critical factor,” he said. “If panchayats and local institutions are actively involved, behavioural change will follow.”

The Minister stressed on the need for real-time monitoring, efficient fund utilisation, and target-oriented action plans to ensure visible impact. He urged states to focus on direct seeding of wheat, which eliminates the need for burning paddy residue.

In a symbolic gesture of leadership by example, Shri Chouhan announced that he would personally begin direct wheat sowing on his own farmland on October 12, immediately after the paddy harvest.

“When farmers see me doing it, they will be inspired to follow,” he remarked, encouraging widespread adoption of Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) and similar eco-friendly practices.

Promoting Innovation and Industry Linkages

Shri Chouhan also emphasized the importance of machinery-based solutions such as rotavators, straw choppers, bio-decomposers, and mulchers, urging states to ensure that the availability of these machines is never a limiting factor.

He highlighted the need to link stubble management with industrial value chains, suggesting collaborations between bio-CNG plants, ethanol units, pellet manufacturing units, and thermal power plants. Such integration would enable scientific and profitable utilisation of crop residue, turning what was once considered waste into a valuable bio-resource.

“Stubble should no longer be seen as a problem—it should be viewed as a raw material for green industry,” Shri Chouhan said, stressing the need to connect farm-level collection systems with bio-energy and compost industries.

The Minister urged all states to ensure that funds allocated for stubble management are utilised promptly and effectively. He also reiterated the importance of crop diversification, encouraging states to promote horticulture and pulse cultivation as alternatives to water-intensive paddy crops in vulnerable regions.

Bhupender Yadav Calls for Inter-Ministerial Synergy

Speaking at the meeting, Union Environment Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav commended the states for their proactive approach and called for enhanced coordination between the Ministry of Agriculture and state governments over the next few crucial weeks.

He stressed that effective stubble management requires both technological and institutional collaboration.

“We must ensure that the collected stubble is properly stored and utilised in industries such as brick kilns, biomass power plants, and paper mills. The goal should be to transform this challenge into an opportunity for circular economy,” Shri Yadav said.

He also suggested leveraging real-time monitoring technologies, remote sensing, and data analytics to track farm fires and measure the effectiveness of interventions.

Driving Behavioural Change Through Awareness and Incentives

Both Union Ministers emphasized the role of awareness campaigns and capacity building in changing farmer practices. They called for training programs, demonstrations, and localized communication drives to educate farmers about the benefits of residue management and the long-term harm of burning.

“Behavioural change cannot happen overnight,” said Shri Chouhan. “It requires consistent engagement, education, and support. But with collective determination, the number of stubble-burning incidents will certainly decline.”

To this end, states were urged to involve Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), agricultural universities, and self-help groups (SHGs) in outreach activities, ensuring last-mile awareness and adoption of clean farming practices.

A Shared Commitment to a Cleaner Future

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all participating states to intensify monitoring and field interventions in the coming weeks, as the paddy harvesting season peaks. Both the Agriculture and Environment Ministries reaffirmed their support to states in terms of funding, technology deployment, and coordination.

With coordinated efforts, technological adoption, and industry linkages, India aims to drastically reduce farm fires and their contribution to air pollution — paving the way for cleaner skies and sustainable agriculture.