Shripad Naik Reviews Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab, Assures Full Central Support

In a strong show of solidarity with flood-affected communities, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, undertook a two-day visit to Punjab, touring the flood-ravaged Bhulath and Sultanpur Lodhi tehsils of Kapurthala district to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures. The Minister’s visit was part of the Central Government’s outreach initiative to personally assess post-flood recovery and ensure timely assistance to affected families.

Day One: Review of Relief Operations and Ground-Level Interaction

Shri Naik began his visit by paying obeisance at the Gurudwara Shri Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, seeking blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab. Later in the day, he conducted an extensive tour of flood-affected villages to review the extent of damage to homes, agricultural fields, and livestock.

In the evening, he chaired a high-level review meeting at the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner’s office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, SSP Kapurthala, and senior district officials. The meeting focused on evaluating the progress of relief and rehabilitation efforts, including distribution of compensation, restoration of public infrastructure, and support for displaced families.

“The district administration is doing commendable work,” Shri Naik said during the meeting. “Efforts must continue with the same commitment to ensure that compensation reaches affected families promptly and transparently.”

The Minister directed officials to maintain close coordination with the State Government and Central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), for effective relief delivery. He also stressed the importance of rapid assessment of crop losses to enable early financial support for farmers.

Day Two: Field Visits and Interaction with Flood Victims

On the second day of his visit, Shri Naik travelled to the villages of Amritpur, Rajewal, and Bhandal Bet in Bhulath and Sultanpur Lodhi tehsils. There, he met affected families, farmers, and vulnerable groups, listening to their concerns firsthand and assuring them of continued Central Government support.

At Amritpur, the Minister distributed ration and relief kits among families who had lost livelihoods and belongings in the floods. At Rajewal, he visited a medical relief camp set up at the Government Primary School, where he interacted with healthcare volunteers and villagers receiving medical aid. The camp, run in coordination with local authorities, has been instrumental in preventing waterborne diseases and providing essential healthcare in flood-affected zones.

Shri Naik also held discussions with local Panchayat representatives, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), and district officials, reviewing ongoing rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration efforts. He appreciated the local administration’s proactive response and emphasized the need for long-term flood mitigation planning, including drainage improvement, embankment strengthening, and community-based disaster preparedness programs.

“As directed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Union Ministers have been personally reaching out to families affected by the floods in Punjab. Beyond politics, our focus is on the welfare of citizens and farmers. The Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with the State to ensure speedy rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy,” Shri Naik said.

Government of India’s Commitment to Punjab

Reiterating the Central Government’s commitment to supporting Punjab during this crisis, Shri Naik stated that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is extending all necessary logistical, financial, and institutional assistance to flood-affected regions.

He noted that relief operations are being carried out in close coordination with the State Government, NDRF, security forces, and local administration, ensuring a unified and effective response. The Minister also recalled his earlier visit to Patiala district on September 20, where he had personally met flood-hit farmers and families to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

“We will continue to provide every possible support until normalcy is fully restored. Punjab’s resilience and community spirit have been exemplary, and together, we will overcome this challenge,” he added.

Paying Respects and Extending Support

Concluding his two-day tour, Shri Naik visited Gurudwara Saiflabad Patsahi Sixth and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir in Kapurthala, offering prayers for the well-being of Punjab’s people. His visit symbolized unity and compassion at a time when local communities are striving to rebuild lives and livelihoods.

Senior officials from the district administration, including representatives from the Public Works, Health, and Revenue Departments, accompanied the Minister during his visit.

The Minister commended the efforts of local volunteers, Panchayat members, and NGOs who have been tirelessly working on the ground to deliver relief supplies and medical assistance. He assured them that their contributions would be recognized and integrated into the State’s comprehensive disaster recovery strategy.

Focus on Long-Term Rehabilitation and Climate Resilience

Officials briefed the Minister on the impact assessment and ongoing rehabilitation work, including the restoration of rural roads, power infrastructure, and irrigation canals. Shri Naik directed authorities to identify long-term solutions for flood prevention, emphasizing that climate change-induced rainfall patterns require a proactive, scientific approach to water management.

He also highlighted the need for inter-departmental coordination to strengthen resilience in disaster-prone areas. Measures such as early warning systems, floodplain zoning, and improved drainage systems were discussed as part of the Centre’s long-term flood management agenda.

“Flood management must now move from reactive to preventive. We need to build systems that protect our people, crops, and infrastructure from recurring disasters,” Shri Naik emphasized.

A Unified Effort for Rehabilitation

The Minister’s visit reaffirmed the Central Government’s empathetic and proactive approach in responding to natural calamities. His interactions with local communities demonstrated the government’s commitment to ensuring that no affected family is left behind.

As Punjab continues its recovery from the devastating floods, Shri Naik’s visit stands as a testament to the Centre’s hands-on governance model, where compassion, coordination, and commitment drive the path toward restoration and resilience.