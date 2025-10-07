Commanders Conclave: Securing Borders & Boosting Combat Efficiency

The Indian Army's top commanders wrapped up a two-day conclave focused on addressing national security challenges along the borders with Pakistan and China. The biennial event took place in April and October, providing a forum for high-level discussions.

According to sources within the defense and security establishment, key topics included Operation Sindoor and the strategic implications of India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, prompted by the recent Pahalgam attack and subsequent punitive measures.

The conference also explored enhancing the Indian Army's combat capabilities by incorporating Artificial Intelligence and big data. Attendees discussed logistics, administration, human resource management, and modernization through indigenisation, aiming for a future-ready military force.

(With inputs from agencies.)