Left Menu

Social Media Sparks Controversy: Influencer Faces Police Inquiry

Social media influencer Ajeet Bharti was questioned by Noida Police following his comments on social media after an incident involving a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice B R Gavai. Bharti emphasized he was not arrested. Further inquiries are ongoing, and the situation has sparked debates online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:27 IST
Social Media Sparks Controversy: Influencer Faces Police Inquiry
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Noida Police interrogated social media influencer Ajeet Bharti, concerning his online comments following an attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in the Supreme Court.

Bharti claimed his police station visit was solely related to a recent social media post. After questioning, he reassured his followers on the platform 'X' that he was neither detained nor arrested. Police officials acknowledged further investigation is required.

Separately, activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh called for criminal contempt proceedings against Bharti, citing his inflammatory social media rhetoric that allegedly incites violence against the judiciary. Tensions have arisen, with the controversial posts sparking viral debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025