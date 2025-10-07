Social Media Sparks Controversy: Influencer Faces Police Inquiry
Social media influencer Ajeet Bharti was questioned by Noida Police following his comments on social media after an incident involving a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice B R Gavai. Bharti emphasized he was not arrested. Further inquiries are ongoing, and the situation has sparked debates online.
On Tuesday, Noida Police interrogated social media influencer Ajeet Bharti, concerning his online comments following an attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in the Supreme Court.
Bharti claimed his police station visit was solely related to a recent social media post. After questioning, he reassured his followers on the platform 'X' that he was neither detained nor arrested. Police officials acknowledged further investigation is required.
Separately, activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh called for criminal contempt proceedings against Bharti, citing his inflammatory social media rhetoric that allegedly incites violence against the judiciary. Tensions have arisen, with the controversial posts sparking viral debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
