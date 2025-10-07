Maoist Leader's Surrender Marks New Chapter in Telangana

Manda Ruben, a notable figure in the banned CPI (Maoist) Party, surrendered to the authorities in Warangal, Telangana. The 67-year-old opted for peace and reintegration into society under the Telangana government's Rehabilitation and Resettlement Programme.

Ruben, originally from Vangapadu village, had a significant history with the Maoist movement. His journey into radical politics began in 1979 under the influence of prominent Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao. Throughout his career, he has been deeply involved with various Maoist activities across the region.

Despite his previous engagement in violent activities, including attacks on security forces, Ruben's deteriorating health and the decline in Maoist ideology led to his decision to surrender. The Warangal Police Commissioner highlighted the opportunity for Ruben to transition to a peaceful life, emphasizing a shift in public sentiment against Maoist violence.

