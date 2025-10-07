Tragedy in Bilaspur: Landslide Claims Lives of Bus Passengers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness over a tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, where at least 18 passengers were killed due to a landslide. NDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations, and condolences have been extended to the affected families.
A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers after a landslide hit the vehicle they were traveling in, officials reported.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness over the incident, highlighting that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are actively involved in rescue operations at the site.
Shah extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.
