Hopes and Hurdles: Gaza Peace Talks in Egypt

On Tuesday, Hamas indicated its desire to negotiate a peace deal in Gaza under U.S. President Trump's proposal, though it set forth notable demands. Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel in Egypt are anticipated to be protracted and challenging.

Trump conveyed a hopeful outlook on a possible Gaza agreement, suggesting broader Middle Eastern peace might follow. He confirmed that a U.S. delegation had commenced participating in the ongoing discussions.

Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum detailed the militant group's conditions for an agreement, underscoring the necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel demands Hamas disarm, posing significant hurdles in the road to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)