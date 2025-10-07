Tragedy in Nashik: Mother Killed Over Alcohol Dispute

In a tragic incident in Nashik, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her own son after a dispute over money for alcohol. The murder took place in the city's Satpur area late Monday night, according to police sources.

The victim, Mangala Gawali, a retired government officer, was reportedly attacked by her son, Swapnil Gawali, who is known to have a history of alcohol addiction. Initial investigations suggest that the confrontation escalated when Mangala refused to provide her son with funds for his habit.

Local police have arrested Swapnil Gawali and registered a case against him. The shocking discovery was made on Tuesday morning, which prompted a prompt response and investigation by law enforcement. This tragic case underscores the dangers associated with substance abuse within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)