xAI's Funding Surge: New Investments Propel AI Startup to $20 Billion

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is set to raise $20 billion, significantly more than initially planned, with investments from Nvidia. The funding will aid in purchasing Nvidia processors for xAI's data center, Colossus 2. The financing comprises $7.5 billion in equity and $12.5 billion in debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's AI enterprise, xAI, is escalating its financing efforts, with a goal of reaching $20 billion in its current funding round. Notably, this includes a substantial equity investment from tech giant Nvidia.

Bloomberg News indicates that Nvidia will contribute as much as $2 billion in equity, as part of a deal inclusive of both equity and debt, tied to the acquisition of Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units for xAI's Colossus 2 data center. The financing structure allows for $7.5 billion in equity and up to $12.5 billion in debt.

Officials from Nvidia chose not to comment, while xAI is yet to provide a statement. Despite previous reports of a $10 billion raise, Musk has emphasized that capital growth is in the pipeline, but not imminent.

