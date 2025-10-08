xAI's Funding Surge: New Investments Propel AI Startup to $20 Billion

Elon Musk's AI enterprise, xAI, is escalating its financing efforts, with a goal of reaching $20 billion in its current funding round. Notably, this includes a substantial equity investment from tech giant Nvidia.

Bloomberg News indicates that Nvidia will contribute as much as $2 billion in equity, as part of a deal inclusive of both equity and debt, tied to the acquisition of Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units for xAI's Colossus 2 data center. The financing structure allows for $7.5 billion in equity and up to $12.5 billion in debt.

Officials from Nvidia chose not to comment, while xAI is yet to provide a statement. Despite previous reports of a $10 billion raise, Musk has emphasized that capital growth is in the pipeline, but not imminent.