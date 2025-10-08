Left Menu

AstraZeneca Breakthrough and UK Steel Pledge Top Financial Headlines

The Financial Times highlights key events: AstraZeneca's blood pressure drug succeeds in trials; the UK plans to defend its steel industry amidst EU tariff hikes; an ex-KPMG auditor is fined again; Jaguar Land Rover resumes production after a cyber attack. These stories shape economic and business perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:50 IST
AstraZeneca Breakthrough and UK Steel Pledge Top Financial Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca's groundbreaking blood pressure medication has passed a critical late-stage trial, making way for imminent regulatory approval. This advancement projects AstraZeneca to potentially garner up to $5 billion in yearly sales, significantly influencing the pharmaceutical market outlook.

The United Kingdom is set to bolster its steel industry amid rising tensions as the European Union proposes a tariff increase from 25% to 50% on steel imports. Dutiful negotiations are anticipated as Britain aims to shield its industry from 'unfair behaviours'.

In related business news, a former KPMG auditor faces another fine, marking the third penalty in four years for breaches in auditing standards. Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover, a key player in the UK's automotive sector, plans to resume operations following a cyber attack shutdown.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025