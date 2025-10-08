AstraZeneca Breakthrough and UK Steel Pledge Top Financial Headlines
The Financial Times highlights key events: AstraZeneca's blood pressure drug succeeds in trials; the UK plans to defend its steel industry amidst EU tariff hikes; an ex-KPMG auditor is fined again; Jaguar Land Rover resumes production after a cyber attack. These stories shape economic and business perspectives.
AstraZeneca's groundbreaking blood pressure medication has passed a critical late-stage trial, making way for imminent regulatory approval. This advancement projects AstraZeneca to potentially garner up to $5 billion in yearly sales, significantly influencing the pharmaceutical market outlook.
The United Kingdom is set to bolster its steel industry amid rising tensions as the European Union proposes a tariff increase from 25% to 50% on steel imports. Dutiful negotiations are anticipated as Britain aims to shield its industry from 'unfair behaviours'.
In related business news, a former KPMG auditor faces another fine, marking the third penalty in four years for breaches in auditing standards. Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover, a key player in the UK's automotive sector, plans to resume operations following a cyber attack shutdown.