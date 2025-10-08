Southeast Asia Dual: China and Malaysia's Military Maneuver

China and Malaysia are set to embark on a joint military exercise this month, aiming to bolster measures focused on disaster relief and tackling piracy. The Chinese defense ministry and an affiliated media outlet announced the exercise to be held in Malaysia and the surrounding waters.

The routine drills underscore China's pursuit of tighter defense connections with Southeast Asian nations, despite ongoing disputes in the strategically important South China Sea. According to the China Military Bugle, participating forces began their journey from various Chinese military ports, targeting exercises between October 15-23.

The sixth installment of this exercise series, involving over 1,000 troops, will emphasize humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and maritime security, with ASEAN observers in attendance. These efforts aim to reinforce cooperation against non-traditional security threats and sustain regional peace, further extending collaboration among the region's militaries.

