Left Menu

Rawat Calls for Justice: Conspiracy and VIP Allegations in Ankita Bhandari Case

Harish Rawat, ex-Uttarakhand CM, criticizes current government for allegedly shielding a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. He demands a CBI probe under Supreme Court oversight and FIRs against those destroying evidence. CM Pushkar Dhami, meanwhile, supports a CBI inquiry ensuring justice for Bhandari's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:25 IST
Rawat Calls for Justice: Conspiracy and VIP Allegations in Ankita Bhandari Case
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fierce allegations of conspiracy and evidence tampering erupted as Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat made an impassioned call for justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Targeting the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, Rawat claimed there has been a deliberate attempt to protect a powerful 'VIP' figure, urging a judicial probe into what he describes as a blatant cover-up.

As Rawat intensified his demand for a CBI investigation under the vigilant eye of the Supreme Court, he laid forth accusations involving CCTV tampering and the obliteration of crucial evidence. 'The stature of this VIP is so significant that the government has been trying to safeguard him for over three years,' Rawat asserted, expressing concerns about the ongoing doubt and uncertainty surrounding the case.

In response, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has advocated for a CBI inquiry, emphasizing empathy and support for Ankita Bhandari's bereaved family. Meeting with the victim's parents, Dhami reaffirmed his administration's commitment to bringing justice and promised comprehensive support, aligning efforts with public sentiment and the family's pressing desire for a transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

 India
2
Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Lan...

 India
3
Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.

Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 53...

 Global
4
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026