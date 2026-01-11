Rawat Calls for Justice: Conspiracy and VIP Allegations in Ankita Bhandari Case

Fierce allegations of conspiracy and evidence tampering erupted as Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat made an impassioned call for justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Targeting the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, Rawat claimed there has been a deliberate attempt to protect a powerful 'VIP' figure, urging a judicial probe into what he describes as a blatant cover-up.

As Rawat intensified his demand for a CBI investigation under the vigilant eye of the Supreme Court, he laid forth accusations involving CCTV tampering and the obliteration of crucial evidence. 'The stature of this VIP is so significant that the government has been trying to safeguard him for over three years,' Rawat asserted, expressing concerns about the ongoing doubt and uncertainty surrounding the case.

In response, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has advocated for a CBI inquiry, emphasizing empathy and support for Ankita Bhandari's bereaved family. Meeting with the victim's parents, Dhami reaffirmed his administration's commitment to bringing justice and promised comprehensive support, aligning efforts with public sentiment and the family's pressing desire for a transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)