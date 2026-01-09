Assam Opposition Alleges Conspiracy in Electoral Roll Manipulation

In a significant political development in Assam, opposition parties have lodged a formal police complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of plotting to manipulate the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI(ML)L have jointly filed the complaint at Dispur Police Station. They claim that BJP state president Dilip Saikia has allegedly instructed minister Ashok Singhal to oversee the name deletion process across 60 legislative assembly constituencies.

This allegation comes amid an ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, with a final voter list scheduled for release on February 10, prior to elections anticipated in March-April. Opposition parties demand an investigation to reveal the alleged conspiracy and secure democracy.