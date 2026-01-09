Left Menu

Assam Opposition Alleges Conspiracy in Electoral Roll Manipulation

Opposition parties in Assam have filed a police complaint against the BJP, accusing it of plotting to remove names from electoral rolls before the assembly elections. The complaint targets BJP state president Dilip Saikia and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal for their alleged roles in the deletion process in 60 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:37 IST
Assam Opposition Alleges Conspiracy in Electoral Roll Manipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Assam, opposition parties have lodged a formal police complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of plotting to manipulate the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI(ML)L have jointly filed the complaint at Dispur Police Station. They claim that BJP state president Dilip Saikia has allegedly instructed minister Ashok Singhal to oversee the name deletion process across 60 legislative assembly constituencies.

This allegation comes amid an ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, with a final voter list scheduled for release on February 10, prior to elections anticipated in March-April. Opposition parties demand an investigation to reveal the alleged conspiracy and secure democracy.

TRENDING

1
ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering Probe

ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering P...

 India
2
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
3
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
4
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026