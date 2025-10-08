Shocking Machete Attack on Doctor at Thamarassery Hospital

A government doctor, identified as Vipin, suffered serious injuries in a shocking attack at Thamarassery's taluk hospital on Wednesday. The assailant, whose daughter had recently succumbed to amoebic meningitis, used a machete to strike the doctor on the head.

Police apprehended the attacker shortly after the incident, which occurred in the afternoon. The motives appear to be linked to the tragic death of the assailant's young daughter.

Vipin was immediately rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical treatment. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)