Left Menu

Shocking Machete Attack on Doctor at Thamarassery Hospital

A government doctor named Vipin was seriously injured in a machete attack at Thamarassery's taluk hospital. The attacker, whose daughter recently died of amoebic meningitis, has been taken into custody. Vipin sustained a head injury and was immediately hospitalized for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:19 IST
Shocking Machete Attack on Doctor at Thamarassery Hospital
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A government doctor, identified as Vipin, suffered serious injuries in a shocking attack at Thamarassery's taluk hospital on Wednesday. The assailant, whose daughter had recently succumbed to amoebic meningitis, used a machete to strike the doctor on the head.

Police apprehended the attacker shortly after the incident, which occurred in the afternoon. The motives appear to be linked to the tragic death of the assailant's young daughter.

Vipin was immediately rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical treatment. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

 United States
2
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

 India
3
IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

 Global
4
Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025