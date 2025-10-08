Left Menu

Doctor Attacked in Disturbing Hospital Incident

In Thamarassery, a government doctor named Vipin suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a machete by a man whose daughter recently died of amoebic meningitis. The violent incident took place at the local taluk hospital, and the assailant has since been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:03 IST
A shocking incident unfolded at the taluk hospital in Thamarassery, where a government doctor was brutally attacked with a machete. The attack was reportedly carried out by a man grieving the recent death of his daughter due to amoebic meningitis.

The doctor, identified as Vipin, sustained severe injuries to his head and was quickly transported to a private hospital for urgent medical care. The attack highlights the volatile challenges that medical professionals sometimes face in the line of duty.

Following the attack, local law enforcement swiftly acted, apprehending the assailant on the same afternoon. Authorities are investigating the incident to uncover the motivations and circumstances that led to this violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

