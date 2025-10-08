Left Menu

Germany's Bold Move to Combat Rogue Drones

Germany's government will empower police to shoot down rogue drones to safeguard airspace amidst concerns of hybrid warfare by Russia. The proposed law permits drones' interception using various techniques, highlighting Germany’s commitment to enhancing security. A counter-drone unit will be established within the federal police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:03 IST
Germany's Bold Move to Combat Rogue Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is set to empower its police with the ability to shoot down unauthorized drones, responding to disruptions at European airports attributed to Russia's hybrid warfare strategies. The cabinet-approved law is awaiting parliamentary nod, intensifying Germany's efforts to protect its skies using advanced interception techniques.

Authorities are enhancing capabilities with technologies such as lasers and jamming signals to thwart drones, a move Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports, echoing the pressing need for security amid increasing incidents. Last Friday's rogue drone sightings at Munich Airport affected over 10,000 passengers, prompting stronger federal police mandates.

As Germany aligns with nations like Britain and France on drone action, a new federal counter-drone unit will also tap into Israeli and Ukrainian expertise. However, challenges persist, particularly in urban settings where shooting down drones poses safety risks, lacking immediate detection at airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

 India
2
Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

 Global
3
Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

 India
4
Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025