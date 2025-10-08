Germany's Bold Move to Combat Rogue Drones

Germany is set to empower its police with the ability to shoot down unauthorized drones, responding to disruptions at European airports attributed to Russia's hybrid warfare strategies. The cabinet-approved law is awaiting parliamentary nod, intensifying Germany's efforts to protect its skies using advanced interception techniques.

Authorities are enhancing capabilities with technologies such as lasers and jamming signals to thwart drones, a move Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports, echoing the pressing need for security amid increasing incidents. Last Friday's rogue drone sightings at Munich Airport affected over 10,000 passengers, prompting stronger federal police mandates.

As Germany aligns with nations like Britain and France on drone action, a new federal counter-drone unit will also tap into Israeli and Ukrainian expertise. However, challenges persist, particularly in urban settings where shooting down drones poses safety risks, lacking immediate detection at airports.

