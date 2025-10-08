Argentina's Export Tax Respite Aims for Global Competitiveness

Argentina's government has temporarily lifted export taxes on aluminum and steel, aiming to enhance the country's competitive edge in global markets.

The measure, effective immediately, applies only to exports destined for countries imposing import tariffs of 45% or higher. This tax relief will last until December 31, 2025, or until these tariffs are reduced below the specified threshold, signaling Argentina's commitment to trade openness.

This initiative follows a previous, short-lived suspension of taxes on agricultural exports like soy and corn, which sought to stabilize the nation's currency. By facilitating stronger export activity, Argentina hopes to secure a more resilient economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)