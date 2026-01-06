Global Markets Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Data
Asian stocks reached new highs continuing Wall Street's gains, buoyed by gains in oil companies following a U.S. military raid in Venezuela. Economic momentum drives the market, with minimal impact from geopolitical tensions. European and U.S. futures point to further gains, while commodities like gold and copper hit record levels.
Asian stocks surged to record levels, influenced by Wall Street's positive trend where oil and financial firms led the Dow Jones to new peaks. U.S. pressure on Venezuela, following a significant military operation, spurred oil sectors though only minor market ripples ensued.
Markets appeared more driven by economic momentum than geopolitical concerns as global investors remained focused on macroeconomic indicators. The U.S. dollar faced pressure ahead of key employment data, retreating from its prior session gains amid manufacturing sector disappointments.
Noteworthy movements included record-high copper prices, reflecting Chilean supply concerns, while European and U.S. futures hinted at continued market ascension. Additionally, U.S. political maneuvers towards Venezuela raise potential oil production discussions, contrasting with ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
