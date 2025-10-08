Supreme Court Demands Jharkhand Act on Saranda Forest Sanctuary Status

The Supreme Court has mandated the Jharkhand government to take final action within a week regarding the long-standing proposal to declare the ecologically rich Saranda forest region a wildlife sanctuary.

The apex court's instruction comes after failed attempts by the state to expand the proposed sanctuary's area from 31,468.25 hectares to 57,519.41 hectares, causing significant delays and confusion.

Amidst this, the court has allowed continued iron ore mining by SAIL near the site, underscoring the national significance of the resources, while making it clear that no new mining leases will be granted in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)