Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Jharkhand Act on Saranda Forest Sanctuary Status

The Supreme Court has instructed the Jharkhand government to decide within seven days on declaring the Saranda forest region as a wildlife sanctuary. The decision comes amid concerns over delays, with the state expanding the proposed area for conservation, emphasizing the critical role of Saranda's ecological richness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST
Supreme Court Demands Jharkhand Act on Saranda Forest Sanctuary Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Jharkhand government to take final action within a week regarding the long-standing proposal to declare the ecologically rich Saranda forest region a wildlife sanctuary.

The apex court's instruction comes after failed attempts by the state to expand the proposed sanctuary's area from 31,468.25 hectares to 57,519.41 hectares, causing significant delays and confusion.

Amidst this, the court has allowed continued iron ore mining by SAIL near the site, underscoring the national significance of the resources, while making it clear that no new mining leases will be granted in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025