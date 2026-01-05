INS Chilka's Agniveers Set Sail After Rigorous Training

The Indian Navy is preparing for a significant event as nearly 2,700 trainees, including 2,100 Agniveers, are set to participate in the Passing Out Parade at INS Chilka, Odisha, on January 8, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

This parade marks the end of 16 weeks of rigorous training for the trainees, which includes over 110 women, as they ready themselves for the challenges of contemporary naval operations. The ceremony exemplifies the Navy's commitment to comprehensive training.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena will serve as the chief guest, leading the post-sunset ceremony. Relatives of the trainees, veterans, and sports icons are expected to join the celebration as these trainees reach a pivotal moment in their naval careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)