Tragic Terrace Fall: Assessing the Hauz Qazi Incident
A 21-year-old woman, Sunita, tragically died while her friend Tripti was injured after allegedly falling from a terrace in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi. Initial investigations suggest it was an accidental fall. Tripti's family reports no suspicion of foul play as both were close friends engaged in conversation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST
- India
A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Hauz Qazi, central Delhi, as two young women allegedly fell from a terrace, resulting in one fatality and another with injuries.
Police received a PCR call on Tuesday night alerting them to the fall. Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Sunita deceased with severe head injuries while 19-year-old Tripti was rushed to the hospital by her family.
Preliminary investigations indicate the fall was accidental, as both women were close friends enjoying a terrace walk. Tripti, regaining consciousness, informed police she lost balance during a chat with Sunita. No foul play is suspected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
