Tragic Terrace Fall: Assessing the Hauz Qazi Incident

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Hauz Qazi, central Delhi, as two young women allegedly fell from a terrace, resulting in one fatality and another with injuries.

Police received a PCR call on Tuesday night alerting them to the fall. Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Sunita deceased with severe head injuries while 19-year-old Tripti was rushed to the hospital by her family.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fall was accidental, as both women were close friends enjoying a terrace walk. Tripti, regaining consciousness, informed police she lost balance during a chat with Sunita. No foul play is suspected.

