Left Menu

Tragic Terrace Fall: Assessing the Hauz Qazi Incident

A 21-year-old woman, Sunita, tragically died while her friend Tripti was injured after allegedly falling from a terrace in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi. Initial investigations suggest it was an accidental fall. Tripti's family reports no suspicion of foul play as both were close friends engaged in conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:01 IST
Tragic Terrace Fall: Assessing the Hauz Qazi Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Hauz Qazi, central Delhi, as two young women allegedly fell from a terrace, resulting in one fatality and another with injuries.

Police received a PCR call on Tuesday night alerting them to the fall. Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Sunita deceased with severe head injuries while 19-year-old Tripti was rushed to the hospital by her family.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fall was accidental, as both women were close friends enjoying a terrace walk. Tripti, regaining consciousness, informed police she lost balance during a chat with Sunita. No foul play is suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025