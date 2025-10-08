Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties
Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister visited India, marking the first such trip since the Taliban regained power in 2021. Efforts are focused on economic ties and possible diplomatic recognition, with discussions on trade and political issues. India, maintaining tentative engagement, facilitated the visit by temporarily lifting travel bans.
In a landmark move, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, embarked on a visit to New Delhi, marking the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized control in 2021. The trip underscores the Taliban's intent to engage with regional powers for economic ties and diplomatic recognition.
Muttaqi is set to hold discussions with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, focusing on political, economic, and trade matters. Historically, India and Afghanistan shared friendly ties, but New Delhi shuttered its Kabul embassy following the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.
Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, India has cautiously pursued dialogues, including the recent provision for Muttaqi's diplomatic travel. Talks will address bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, health, and consular services, following a regional conference in Moscow attended by Muttaqi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
