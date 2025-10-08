Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

In a landmark move, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, embarked on a visit to New Delhi, marking the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized control in 2021. The trip underscores the Taliban's intent to engage with regional powers for economic ties and diplomatic recognition.

Muttaqi is set to hold discussions with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, focusing on political, economic, and trade matters. Historically, India and Afghanistan shared friendly ties, but New Delhi shuttered its Kabul embassy following the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.

Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, India has cautiously pursued dialogues, including the recent provision for Muttaqi's diplomatic travel. Talks will address bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, health, and consular services, following a regional conference in Moscow attended by Muttaqi.

(With inputs from agencies.)