Left Menu

Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister visited India, marking the first such trip since the Taliban regained power in 2021. Efforts are focused on economic ties and possible diplomatic recognition, with discussions on trade and political issues. India, maintaining tentative engagement, facilitated the visit by temporarily lifting travel bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:37 IST
Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties
Foreign Minister

In a landmark move, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, embarked on a visit to New Delhi, marking the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized control in 2021. The trip underscores the Taliban's intent to engage with regional powers for economic ties and diplomatic recognition.

Muttaqi is set to hold discussions with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, focusing on political, economic, and trade matters. Historically, India and Afghanistan shared friendly ties, but New Delhi shuttered its Kabul embassy following the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.

Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, India has cautiously pursued dialogues, including the recent provision for Muttaqi's diplomatic travel. Talks will address bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, health, and consular services, following a regional conference in Moscow attended by Muttaqi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025