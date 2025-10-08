Left Menu

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi, with officials like Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka attending. The focus will be on maintaining strict counter-terrorism measures and reviewing developmental projects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:02 IST
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an upcoming high-level meeting on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting, taking place in Delhi, will include key officials such as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat.

The assembly aims to review the security dynamics in the Pir Panjal region and evaluate ongoing developmental projects in the Union Territory. This follows a similar review chaired by Shah on September 1. The Home Minister is expected to highlight a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism during the meeting.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April, operations have been continuously carried out to dismantle terrorist networks in the region. Efforts are also underway to restore tourism in the area to its pre-incident status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025