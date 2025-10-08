Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

At an upcoming high-level meeting on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting, taking place in Delhi, will include key officials such as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat.

The assembly aims to review the security dynamics in the Pir Panjal region and evaluate ongoing developmental projects in the Union Territory. This follows a similar review chaired by Shah on September 1. The Home Minister is expected to highlight a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism during the meeting.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April, operations have been continuously carried out to dismantle terrorist networks in the region. Efforts are also underway to restore tourism in the area to its pre-incident status.

(With inputs from agencies.)