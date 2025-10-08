A Justice Clash: Trump vs. Comey - A Test of Law and Politics

Former FBI Director James Comey has entered a not guilty plea to charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, argued in court that the prosecution is driven by political motives led by President Donald Trump.

Comey is accused of providing a false account during a 2020 congressional hearing, with implications related to Hillary Clinton, his alleged testimony connected to leaks about FBI investigations. The trial is set for January 5.

This legal battle underscores an unprecedented move as Trump's Justice Department pursues former adversaries, leading to concerns over political interference in legal proceedings. Critics, including over a thousand Justice Department alumni, have labeled the case as a breach of justice norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)