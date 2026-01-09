ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought serious allegations against the West Bengal Police, accusing them of obstruction in a high-stakes money laundering investigation. In a writ petition filed with the Calcutta High Court, the ED claims that the state police, purportedly in collusion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, prevented their officials from carrying out duties essential under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The petition highlights a particularly tense situation involving the Chief Minister entering the residence of I-PAC director Prateek Jain during an ED search, reportedly seizing crucial evidence. Documents and digital devices critical to the investigation were allegedly removed, leading the ED to impel judicial intervention to maintain public trust in the administration.

The filing underlines an urgent need for court intervention, arguing that police actions breached the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and considerably hindered their statutory responsibilities. The backdrop stems from an ongoing probe into a coal smuggling case with financial trails potentially tying to political consultancy firm I-PAC, involving Rs 20 crore transferred through hawala channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)