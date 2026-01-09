Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Seeks CBI Probe into Alleged Obstruction by Mamata Banerjee and Police

The Enforcement Directorate has petitioned the Calcutta High Court for a CBI investigation against CM Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials. The ED alleges obstruction during raids at I-PAC offices related to a coal scam-linked money laundering case. The court is set to hear the petition next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alleging obstruction by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials during raids in Kolkata. The probe focused on I-PAC, a political consultancy linked with alleged coal scam money laundering.

The ED claims chief minister and police involvement disrupted the search operations. They request the Calcutta High Court to direct the CBI to register FIRs and carry out investigations. The court is expected to hear the matter next week.

Raids were part of an ongoing investigation into Rs 20 crore hawala funds linked to I-PAC. Despite requests for non-interference, ED alleges Mamata Banerjee seized key evidence, frustrating their operation. The agency demands security for seized devices and protections against local police FIRs filed against ED officials.

