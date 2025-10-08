Tragic Incident: Government Vehicle Claims Toddler's Life

In a tragic event, a government vehicle allegedly ran over a two-year-old girl named Madhuri in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur. The incident occurred in the Moghla area under Gulriha police station limits, officials reported.

Police stated that the child unexpectedly entered the path of the speeding Tata Sumo, leading to the fatal accident. She was quickly rushed to BRD Medical College, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

While the police have seized the vehicle, the driver, known as Prasad, fled the scene. Investigations are ongoing, and the girl's father, Nevi, who struggles with a livelihood through begging, mourns his daughter's loss.

