Tragic Incident: Government Vehicle Claims Toddler's Life

A two-year-old girl, Madhuri, was fatally run over by a government vehicle in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur. The vehicle belonged to the District Development Officer. Police are investigating the incident, having impounded the vehicle and launched a search for the driver, Prasad, who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:27 IST
In a tragic event, a government vehicle allegedly ran over a two-year-old girl named Madhuri in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur. The incident occurred in the Moghla area under Gulriha police station limits, officials reported.

Police stated that the child unexpectedly entered the path of the speeding Tata Sumo, leading to the fatal accident. She was quickly rushed to BRD Medical College, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

While the police have seized the vehicle, the driver, known as Prasad, fled the scene. Investigations are ongoing, and the girl's father, Nevi, who struggles with a livelihood through begging, mourns his daughter's loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

