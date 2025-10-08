Wildlife Rehabilitator's Home Turns into Animal Hoarding Havoc

In a shocking discovery, authorities found more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at the residence of a wildlife rehabilitator in New York. Among the clutter, a 95-year-old woman was essentially trapped in her own room.

The shocking scene unveiled a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, parrots, and more, living in overcrowded, unsanitary cages at a Northport home. The insect-infested property was described as a 'hoarding situation' by District Attorney Ray Tierney, with animals battling severe medical conditions now receiving veterinary care.

The 57-year-old homeowner and a 61-year-old man are now facing animal cruelty charges, while the rehabilitator is additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable senior. The elderly woman has been removed from the scene, and further updates on her condition have not been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)