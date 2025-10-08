Left Menu

Wildlife Rehabilitator's Home Turns into Animal Hoarding Havoc

Authorities uncovered over 200 animals in unsanitary conditions at a New York wildlife rehabilitator's home, where a 95-year-old woman was found trapped due to clutter. The rehabilitator faces charges of animal cruelty and endangering a vulnerable elderly person. The residence was infested and deemed a hoarding situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northport | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking discovery, authorities found more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at the residence of a wildlife rehabilitator in New York. Among the clutter, a 95-year-old woman was essentially trapped in her own room.

The shocking scene unveiled a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, parrots, and more, living in overcrowded, unsanitary cages at a Northport home. The insect-infested property was described as a 'hoarding situation' by District Attorney Ray Tierney, with animals battling severe medical conditions now receiving veterinary care.

The 57-year-old homeowner and a 61-year-old man are now facing animal cruelty charges, while the rehabilitator is additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable senior. The elderly woman has been removed from the scene, and further updates on her condition have not been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

